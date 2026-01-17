Karisma Kapoor slams Priya Sachdev’s move to access divorce documents with Sunjay Kapur, calls it ‘frivolous’

Home

Karisma Kapoor reacts to Priya Sachdev's plea to the Supreme Court for access to Karisma and Sunjay Kapur's divorce records.

Ever since the inheritance case of industrialist Sunjay Kapur started, it has become less of a private matter and more of a legal war that is of public interest. With new developments happening in the case every day, a fresh twist happened recently when Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdev, turned to the Supreme Court for access to Karisma Kapoor and the late industrialist’s divorce records. Reacting to this now, the actress has firmly objected to Priya Sachdev’s plea, calling this move “frivolous.” Supporting her stand, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandira Kapur Smith has also expressed her disagreement on the same. She says that the matte was a private affair and shall remain so.

Priya Kapur’s Supreme Court Plea

Earlier, Priya Kapur approached the Supreme Court seeking details of the 2016 divorce proceedings between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor. Her lawyer said that these records play a key role in understanding whether issues raised by Karisma’s children had already been addressed during Sunjay’s lifetime. Now Karisma’s legal team has strongly opposed the request, calling the application “frivolous”. They also called he plea an attempt to “digging out their personal information, which pertained to a confidential matter between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor.”

‘Divorce Is Confidential,’ Says Sunjay Kapur’s Sister

Mandira Kapur Smith, who has been supporting Karisma Kapoor’s stand said, “I think a divorce is confidential. They (Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur) have children together. It’s not like it’s a divorce without children. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business, except for the two people who are involved in it. It is none of her business.”

Calling the Application a ‘Diversion’

In another interview, Mandira described Priya’s move as a distraction from the real issue. She said,

“It’s aimed at diverting what is going on. Firstly, if my brother wanted to share this with her, he would have shared it with her while they were married. So, I don’t understand why she is trying to play all this when she has already shown this in court. So yes ,it is to divert from what is going on in reality.”

Mandira revealed her disfigurement to her brother, Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev’s marriage

Mandira also revealed that the entire family opposed Sunjay’s relationship with Priya. She stated, “We were against Sunjay Kapur’s marriage to Priya.” Recalling her father’s strong reaction, she said, “He said, ‘He can never marry her. I don’t ever want to see her face. And they can’t have children.’ That was very clearly said.”

Why the Sisters Skipped the Wedding

Mandira further revealed that she and her sister did not attend Sunjay and Priya’s 2017 wedding in New York. She shared, “Actually, my sister and I didn’t even go to the wedding. We didn’t even go to New York for the wedding… the only thing Dad said to him was, “Do not get married and do not have kids.”

Standing Up for Karisma Kapoor

Mandira strongly defended Karisma Kapoor, saying, “You don’t break up a happy marriage… You don’t destroy a marriage. And Karisma did not deserve that… She did not deserve what came to her.”

She further added that Karisma had worked hard to keep the marriage intact and should not have been subjected to what followed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.