Actor Karisma Kapoor turns 46 on Thursday, June 25! Her sister Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a beautiful wish for Lolo on Instagram with an adorable montage with their old pictures. The Jab We Met actor’s special video brings back the beautiful memories shared by the two sisters. Starting from the childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters to their recent family pictures, the video was a complete package of moments that the two had spent together over the years. The video also had stills from films featuring the Karisma. Also Read - 'Thanks For Paving The Way For The Kapoor Girls in Movies'! Sonam Kapoor Wishes Karisma With a Lovely Post on Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post as, “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend…To the ultimate Diva… Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever”. Also Read - What to Watch on Karisma Kapoor’s Birthday? Check Her Movies on Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

The birthday lady was quick to repost her sister’s post. She further added, “I love this… ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Get Warned by Cop During Their Marine Drive Walk | Watch

Watch the video here:



Both Bebo and Lelo are extremely close to each other and are often seen hanging out and spending time together with their other friends. They always party with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak. However, due to coronavirus scare, they are at their respective homes and staying safe.