Karisma Kapoor’s broken engagement with Abhishek Bachchan: Suneel Darshan says ‘I never understood’ her next move

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, known for Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai, remembered the day the engagement of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan ended and revealed that he happened to be at Karisma's home.

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Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement (PC-YouTube)

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has spoken about one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships –Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Looking back at that time, the director recalled being present when their engagement was called off and admitted that he was surprised by how quickly Karisma decided to marry businessman Sunjay Kapur.

Karisma and Abhishek confirmed their relationship during Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebration in 2002, and got engaged soon after. However, the engagement ended in early 2003. Neither the Bachchan family nor the Kapoor family has ever publicly revealed the reason behind the split.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Suneel Darshan, who directed the pair in Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai, said he had seen their relationship grow over the years. Recalling that phase, he said, “Their relationship had started even before Ek Rishtaa began and it kept growing deeper. By the time I planned Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, it had already been decided that they would get married. They were an attractive pair — Amitabh Bachchan’s son and Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter. Ironically, the only film they were destined to do together was Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya.”

The filmmaker also remembered the day the engagement ended and revealed that he happened to be at Karisma’s home. He said, “Coincidentally, I was at Karisma’s house when the engagement was called off. It’s unfortunate that the wedding was called off. I don’t think anyone can fully analyse the backlash or emotional turmoil that followed. Then she went to Bangkok for New Year’s celebrations, and suddenly I heard she was going to marry Sunjay. I never understood that decision.”

Darshan also addressed the speculation over who was responsible for the breakup. He said he does not believe any one person should be blamed. According to him, “People blame Babita ji, Jaya ji, Karisma or Abhishek, but I think these things should be left to destiny. They had a fiery relationship. Love manifests differently for different couples, and every relationship has its own dynamic. There were a lot of disagreements between the two.”

Later in 2003, Karisma Kapoor married businessman Sunjay Kapur. The couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before separating. Their divorce was finalised in 2016 after a long legal battle.

Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son. He passed away on June 12, 2025, in England while playing polo at the age of 53. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai in 2007, and the couple continue to remain together.