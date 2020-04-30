Actor Karisma Kapoor who is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor has shared a beautiful tribute to Rishi as he passed away on Thursday morning. The monochromatic picture is of herself as a child with her father and uncle. She wrote, “Always looking over family..💔 chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend”. The childhood picture of Karisma has Rishi Kapoor in bell-bottom pants with sunglasses. He is watching her. The actor is missing her uncle as he died in a hospital in Mumbai after a two-year battle with cancer. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Niece Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actors Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Reach at Hospital to Pay Last Respects

Karisma Kapoor has always been the one in the family who discussed information on food and restaurants with Rishi.

In a statement issued to the media, Rishi Kapoor's family said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Take a look at this emotional post shared by Karisma:

After Alia Bhatt, Armaan Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan reached the hospital. The photos and videos of all three of them entering the hospital premises are going viral on social media.

It’s a tough time for all his fans and family members. May his soul rest in peace!