Karmma Calling Trailer: Raveena Tandon is The 90s Bollywood Queen Turned ‘Alibaug ki Rajmata’ in This Thriller – Watch

Disney+Hotstar releases the trailer of its new series starring Raveena Tandon. Titled 'Karmma Calling', the show features the actor playing a former Bollywood diva who calls the shots in Alibaug today.

Mumbai: Raveena Tandon begins the new year on a thrilling note with her web series titled ‘Karmma Calling’. The makers of the show revealed its trailer on Tuesday, giving a fantastic glimpse into the life of Indrani Kothari, a former Bollywood actor who is known as ‘Alibaug ki Rajmata’ today. The Disney+Hotstar series features Raveena as a glamorous and powerful woman in the town who would do anything to protect her family, especially her son, played by Varun Sood.

Produced by R.A.T Films, the show is an official Hindi remake of the American series titled ‘Revenge’. It is directed by Ruchi Narain and also features Namrata Sheth, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel and Piyush Khati in important roles. Karmma Calling gives a sneak peek into the world of the riches where there’s always something more than what meets the eye. It’s also a story of Indrani vs Karma (played by Nishtha) amid their dark past, dual personalities, power centres and elite clubs.

This is the first time Raveena is playing an actor on-screen. The actor is excited to be a part of the powerful series which is slightly made on the lines of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya.

Talking about her character at the trailer launch event, Raveena called her character both glamorous and powerful. She explained the story and said, “Playing Indrani Kothari helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters. Indrani is powerful, and strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture but she is not a woman to give in to her Karma that easily. Karmma Calling is a tale of the glamorous, powerful Indrani Kothari and the enigmatic Karma Talwar and it’ll surely keep the audiences on Disney+ Hotstar hooked.”

Revenge, on which the series is based, was aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Hotstar Specials’ Karmma Calling will stream from January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar! Your thoughts on the trailer?

