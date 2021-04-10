Tamil Nadu: Dhanush starrer Karnan has hit the screens and has already won a million hearts. Fans are lining up outside cinema halls to watch one of the most much-awaited movies of the year. Also Read - Karnan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the movie is doing good at the box office. The film has collected Rs 10.50 crore (and Rs 8.90 crore net) in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. The movie was also released in Australia and New Zealand. While in Australia, Karnan earned $ 37,815 or ₹ 21.54 lakhs, in New Zealand, it earned $ 4,991 or ₹ 2.62 lakhs.

Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight on their behalf. Several people also took to social media appreciating Dhanush’s movie.

@mari_selvaraj

This name is enough to watch karnan in theatre….

What a movie……music 🎶🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/EePIBQlrNG — 🕴ഏമാൻ🕴 (@m_visakh) April 10, 2021

#Karnan Phenomenal 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @dhanushkraja 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Speechless! What a performance! @mari_selvaraj 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @theVcreations Sir ! Thank you Sir for bringing this to theatres. Mask up guys and don’t miss this in theatres!! Just Amazing. — Aditi Ravindranath (@aditi1231) April 10, 2021

Have you watched Karnan yet? Stay tuned to follow more updates about the movie.