Tamil Nadu: Dhanush fans are lining up outside cinema halls to watch one of the most much-awaited movies of the year – Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie is being widely appreciated by fans and critics. Dhanush’s powerful acting makes this movie worth watching. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Earns Rs 10.50 Crore on Day 1

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the movie is doing good at the box office. The film that collected Rs 10.50 crore (and Rs 8.90 crore net) in Tamil Nadu on its opening day, has now earned Rs 51 lakhs in Chennai alone on day 2. The two-day total collection of the movie in Chennai stands at Rs 1.43 crore. Film critic LM Kaushik took to Twitter and wrote, “Superb 51 lakhs gross on Day2 for #Karnan in Chennai city (with 50% occupancy cap enforced) 2-days city total is 1.43 CR (opening day was with full capacity) Restricted occupancy may actually encourage families & elders to also come to theatres” Also Read - Karnan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Meanwhile, Dhanush starrer is also doing a good job in New Zealand, Australia and Singapore. While in Australia it has earned Rs 45.25 lakhs, in New Zealand and Singapore, the Karnan earned Rs 5.94 lakhs

and Rs 50.62 lakhs respectively.

Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight on their behalf. The movie also features Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.