Chennai: Actor Dhanush's latest film Karnan was released this Friday, April 9 and the fans have gone crazy with the performance of the actor. Karnan is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box office worldwide. Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj has garnered an approximate gross of Rs 25 crore from its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu and Rs 63 crores worldwide. The film achieved this feat with only 50 percent occupancy in theatres.

Karnan had an extraordinary weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. It is being said that Karnan is the biggest box office opener in Dhanush's career. Despite the pandemic, the film is doing great at the BO. On day 1, Karnan collected Rs 10.40cr (100% occupancy), on day 2, the film garnered Rs 6.20cr with 50% occupancy and day 3 had Rs 8.40cr with 50% occupancy. The film would have performed and collected more with 100% capacity run.

#Karnan RAMPAGE at TN Box Office Day 1 – 10.40cr (100% occupancy)

Day 2 – 6.20cr (50% occupancy)

Day 3 – 8.40cr (50% occupancy) 3 Days – 25crs+ Biggest ever opening weekend collection for @dhanushkraja in TN#KarnanBlockBuster 💥🔥 — Ganesh (@NameIsGani_) April 12, 2021



Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight on their behalf. The movie also features Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.

Have you watched Karnan yet? Stay tuned to follow more updates about the movie.