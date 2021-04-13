Karnan Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush’s latest outing Karnan is a Tamil film that was released on April 9. The film is on a good run at the Box Office. After registering a good opening weekend, the film is showing impressive numbers on weekdays as well. The Monday (Day 4) collection of the film stood at Rs 14 crore approximately, which is totally appreciable in the times of COVID, with only 50 percent occupancy in theatres. After Vijay Sethupathy’s Master, the audience is loving another Tamil film Karnan and makes it ‘all centre-blockbuster’. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 3: Dhanush Starrer Rocks With Rs 63 Crore Opening Weekend Collection Worldwide

Karnan’s box office collection is on fire! The film has received overtly positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. After an extraordinary weekend, the film will rise high with two back-to-back holidays for Telugu New Year (Ugadi) and Ambedkar Jayanti. It has been reported that the movie collections have managed to earn Rs 14 crore n its fourth day and the total collection of Karnan could be Rs 80 crore, which means Karnan is soon to enter into Rs 100 crore club. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Mints Rs 1.43 Crore Despite 50% Threatre Occupancy in Chennai

#KarnanReview : @dhanushkraja No Words To Say…He Is A Heart Of The Film….❤️@mari_selvaraj Captain Of The Village 🙏 He is Going To Be A Next Level ….Vaazhtukal Brother… @Music_Santhosh BGM Extraordinary Vera Level 🔥 #KarnanBlockBuster #Karnan ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NKAXgtA2rj — MASTER YOKKESH✨ (@MYokkesh) April 13, 2021

Waiting for the #Karnan 4 Days WW BoxOffice Collection. 3 days 63crs has arrived. So even if yesterday’s collection is atleast 17 crores, it will be 80 crores round 🔥🔥🔥🔥@dhanushkraja ♥️#KarnanMegaBlockBuster pic.twitter.com/Ol7uONXZO7 — Dr.KaviThanJali MBBS (@Itz_TheriBaby) April 13, 2021



Apart from Dhanush, Karnan also features Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli. The film Is directed by Mari Selvaraj.