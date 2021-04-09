Tamil film Karnan Leaked Online: Dhanush starrer Karnan has hit the theatres on Friday, April 9, 2021, with 50% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres. A section in the media was sceptical over the release of the film but makers made sure that Karnan releases on the day it has been promised. Fans and critics have praised the film and especially Dhanush’s powerful acting. Karnan as won millions of hearts. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj. There is sad news for everyone, as Karnan has been leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality for easy download. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the Box Office collection. Karnan has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. The movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight on their behalf. The shooting of the film took place, following its launch, and was completed in December 2020; although production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Vakeel Saab, The Big Bull, Joji, Rang De, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, among others became the target of the piracy sites. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

