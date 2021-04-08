Tamil Nadu: Dhanush starrer Karnan will be releasing on April 9, 2021, as promised by the makers. Fans were not sure whether the Mari Selvaraj directorial will hit the big screen amid the restrictions in the place due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. There were speculations that Karnan won’t release in theatres and rumours were also there that the film might get postponed. However, on Thursday, Karnan producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has confirmed that the film will release in theatres as planned with 50% occupancy. Also Read - Dhanush Starrer Karnan Set to Release on April 9: 5 Reasons Why One Must Watch This Movie

Karnan’s Release Date Remains Same

Taking to social media, Karnan producer Kalaippuli S Thanu wrote, “As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan” (sic). Karnan also features Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Alagamperumal, Lal and Gouri G Kishan. Also Read - Master Actor Gouri Kishan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Karnan’s Pre-Release Business

The rural drama has always made headlines as the film is Dhanush and Mari’s first collaboration. Karnan is already making excellent business in the market as it has collected over Rs 26 crore alone in Tamil Nadu from theatres. If reports are to be believed, Karnan will be Dhanush’s highest grossing film. As mentione in Filmibeat, Dhanush’s last release Asuran (2019), had collected Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Karnan’s Storyline

The film is based on a fearless youngster who fights against torture by police officers to protect ecologist villagers. Makers of the movie claim that Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The trailer of the movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse.

See you at the cinema!