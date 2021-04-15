Chennai: Tamil blockbuster film Karnan featuring Dhanush is unstoppable at the box office. The collection worldwide has been amazing. The audience and critics loved the film, story and Dhanush’s performance. Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin recently watched Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and pointed out a historical factual error in the film. Udhayanidhi took to Twitter and firstly appreciated the makers for Karnan, as the film tells a hard-hitting story of caste oppression. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 4: Dhanush’s 'All-Centre Blockbuster' is Unstoppable, Soon to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Udhayanidhi then pointed out a small error which was the year mentioned in the film. The film is based on the Kodiyamkulam riots, which took place in 1995. However, in Karnan, the timeline shows 1997, which Udhyanidhi pointed out. Later, the makers rectified the mistake. Udhayanidhi went on to add that he shared the factual error with director Mari Selvaraj and producer Thanu, and that both have agreed to rectify it in two days. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 3: Dhanush Starrer Rocks With Rs 63 Crore Opening Weekend Collection Worldwide

Karnan’s box office collection is on fire! The film has received overtly positive reviews from the critics and audience alike. Karnan is soon to enter into Rs 100 crore club. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Mints Rs 1.43 Crore Despite 50% Threatre Occupancy in Chennai

Apart from Dhanush, Karnan also stars Lal, Natty, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, among others. The film is about the lead hero who hails from a conservative background, who fights for the rights of his people