The Tumkuru district police on Tuesday registered a case against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against farmers who were protesting against the farm laws passed by the Parliament. Last week, a Tumkuru court had directed the local Kyatasandra police station to book Kangana Ranaut for her tweet on farmers. The ruling came after a complaint was lodged by advocate L. Ramesh Naik last month. "My case against popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not to gain any publicity but to convey to her that what she did was wrong. When farmers take to the streets to protest against any government policy, they are not necessarily terrorists, as she thinks. I have joined many such protests, am I a terrorist? I need clarification on this and therefore I am fighting this case," Naik told IANS.

The FIR has been registered under the Sections 44 (Injury), 108 (Abettor), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) against Kangana for her tweet.

The Queen actor on September 21 tweeted: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

The FIR was written in Kannada language, which refers to the allegations made against Kangana’s tweet termed the farmers who were protesting the Farmers Bills passed by the Parliament as “terrorists”. The complaint also alleged that she had the motive of inciting riots and disturbing the peace prevailing in the society. The said tweet has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of farmers. These kind of statements by the celebrities will instigate enmity between different groups of society and will lead to untoward incidents.

The FIR further stated that the investigation into the issue has begun.