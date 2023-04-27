Home

Karthi Heaps Praise on Baahubali And KGF For Paving Way For Epic PAN India Films

Actor Karthi feels that films like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India.

Karthi Heaps Praise on Baahubali And KGF: Actor Karthi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Vandhiyathevan in the upcoming sequel of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, feels that films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India. While talking to IANS about how an epic like ‘PS: 2’ got made finally by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the actor mentioned that the film found its journey through time. The director had earlier attempted to adapt the film from Kalki’s eponymous novel.

Karthi told IANS: “I think it has got a lot to do with the advancement and technology and the times we are living in. Earlier, to think about a film like this to be mounted from the point of view of a regional language was not easy but films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ paved the way for huge films to be presented to bigger film markets and audiences.”

He further mentioned: “Today, people are more aware of our work or our stories and eagerly waiting for the films to come out of either of the South Indian film industries and this is a very good time for us to bring the Indian epics to life as we are getting better budgets, the best of technicians from all over India and best artistes. It is the right time for the Indian epics to be made.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ lands in cinemas on April 28.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

