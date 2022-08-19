Karthikeya 2: Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran has witnessed a massive opening outshining heavyweights like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial with its spiritual-mystic theme seems to have found a PAN India connect. After the debacle of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrers the shows of Karthikeya 2 jumped to 1000 screens from 50 on the sixth day. The star-cast of the Tollywood mystery-thriller was in Delhi on Wednesday for a press meet and premiere of the Hindi dubbed version. The director and actors spoke about comparisons with Marvel, Indiana Jones, Tintin and Lord Krishna as the biggest superhero in an exclusive with India.com.Also Read - David Dhawan's Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher & Others Attend- Inside Pics

Karthikeya 2 Team Thrilled Over Comparions With Indiana Jones

Nikhil Siddhartha and Chandoo Mondeti have previously collaborated in Karthikeya. Both are known for working in action-thriller genre like Arjun Suravaram and Savyasachi respectively. On being asked about the same Nikhil says, “Yes this is my favourite genre because when audience come to the theatres I want them to be thrilled and have a mystic experience. Our film is now being compared to movies like Indiana Jones.” Chandoo agrees as he adds, “We are seriously privileged to be compared to Tintin, Indiana Jones and National Tressure.” Viva Harsha known for his spot-on comic timings even mentioned comparisons with Marvel films. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Down With Dengue

Karthikeya 2 Celebrates The Heroism of Lord Krishna

Harsha opines, “Ye ek Indian superhero k baare me hai (This film is about an Indian superhero). Krishna Ji Superhero se kam to nahi hain (Lord Krishna is no less than a superhero). Wo sab superhero se bade superhero hain (He is the biggest superhero). Chandoo Ji ne ek aisi film banai hai jisme entertainment hai, enlightenment hai aur wo educative bhi hai (Chandoo Ji has made such a movie which is entertaining, educational and enlightening). To aap bachho ko aise bhashan denge to wo nahi sunenge, aisi film dikhaiye ((Kids don’t like being lectured, show them these kind of films). Aisi filmo ko le ayenge to wo entertainment k saath bohot saara kuchh seekhenge (Such films have a lot to convey beyond entertainment). Jis tarah se humari film ko yaha apnaya gaya hai us cheez se hum bohot khush hain (We are delighted, the way our film is accepted in the Hindi belt). We are expecting more and more theatres to open up so that more people can experience this. Also Read - Bimbisara Box Office Day 2: Kalyan Ram's Fantasy Actioner Ends Tollywood's Dry Run - Check Out The Details

Anupam Kher has a cameo in the film released on August 13, 2022.

For more updates on Karthikeya 2, check out this space at India.com.