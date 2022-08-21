Karthikeya 2: Karthikeya 2 opened up with massive box office numbers, with almost double digit growth than Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The Tollywood fantasy-thriller grossed around Rs 11.25 Crore within two days. As movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Karthikeya 2′ box office growth in the Hindi belt, Ram Gopal Varma praised the film as well. RGV compared the film with KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR and lauded it’s commercial success that has overtaken Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. It was esrlier reported that many shows of LSC were cancelled due to its poor box office performance. Karthikeya 2, that started with mere 50 screens got more than 1000 shows across the nation due to its PAN India connect.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'

Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweet on Karthikeya 2 box office collection:

#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt… Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat… From ₹ 7 lacs [on Day 1] to ₹ 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling… [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/6fgdE9wpCD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Actor Nikhi Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 produced by Abhishek Agarwal on 2nd Friday doing double collections of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan proves on ROI, K2 is bigger blockbuster than SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2….Congrats to Chandoo Mondeti.” RGV wrote in another tweet, “Yesterday Åamîr Khan’s LSC is 1.49, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha bhandan is 1.01 and Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 is 3.04 which is double of LSC,triple of RB and 50 L more than LSC and RB put together.HATS off to @actor_nikhil @abhishekofficl and @chandoomondeti for this impossible feat.” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office Week 1: Not Even Rs 50 Crore in 7 Days, Failure Beyond Imagination! Check Detailed Collection Update

Check out Ram Gopal Verma’s tweets:

Yesterday Åamîr Khan’s LSC is 1.49, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha bhandan is 1.01 and Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 is 3.04 which is double of LSC,triple of RB and 50 L more than LSC and RB put together.HATS off to @actor_nikhil @abhishekofficl and @chandoomondeti for this impossible feat💐💐💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 21, 2022

Karthikeya 2 stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parmeswarn in stellar roles. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and backed by The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal. Karthikeya 2 also features Anupam Kher, Viva Harsha, Srinivasa Reddy and Adithya Menon in pivotal roles.

