Karthikeya 2 V/S KGF 2 Box Office: Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha is dominating the box office. The legendary drama is gaining popularity as well as critical acclaim. The film has increased dramatically from its opening day haul of just Rs 7 lakh in the Hindi-speaking region thanks to the lack of significant box office competition. Karthikeya 2, whose box office earnings have pleasantly surprised everyone. The movie’s most recent accomplishment is that it has outperformed KGF Chapter 2 in terms of revenue in the Hindi belt.Also Read - Anupam Kher Reveals Karan Johar And Aditya Chopra do Not Offer Him Roles Anymore: 'It Hurts...'

KARTHIKEYA 2 BEATS KGF CHAPTER 2

According to Koimoi, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has a profit of 382.91% compared to the cost of 90 crores for theatrical rights. The movie has so far brought in 23.53 crores. Even if the sum isn’t enormous, Nikhil Siddhartha’s movie has made excellent returns given that the theatre rights cost 4.50 crores (Hindi). Karthikeya 2 generates 19.03 crores in returns after deducting the cost from the total revenue, or 422.88% profit. Also Read - Anupam Kher Reacts to Anurag Kashyap's Remark on Bollywood Films' Box Office Failure: 'He Has Been Proven Wrong'

KGF Chapter 2 generated unheard-of revenues in the Hindi belt. Although Rs 200 crore was the target, the movie surprised everyone by surpassing Rs 400 crore. Karthikeya 2, on the other hand, had a solid third Monday, earning 50 lakhs net and surpassing its Rs 20 crore net total. Collections for the third week are currently at Rs 4.75 crore net, while the third week is anticipated to total Rs 6.25 crore net. Also Read - Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma Hails Tollywood Fantasy Thriller, Calls it 'Bigger Blockbuster' Than KGF 2, RRR

NIKHIL’S KARTHIKEYA 2 V/S YASH’S KGF 2:

The mystery-thriller Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran, is about the hunt for secrets hidden under the sea close to Dwaraka. The characters are on a quest to solve a mystery, and their adventure will take them across a high sea. Anupam Kher also appears in the movie.

KGF: Chapter 2 tells the tale of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who overcomes adversity to rule a gold mine. In 2018, the first movie was released. Sanjay Dutt makes his Kannada film debut, and the sequel also stars Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon in addition to Yash.

Watch this space for more box office updates!