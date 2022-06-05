Kartik Aaryan And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Covid Positive: 'Covid Se Raha Nahi Gaya'

Kartik Aaryan And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Covid Positive: Kartik Aaryan testing Covid-19 positive came as a huge shocker for his fans and netizens are praying for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s speedy recovery. Aditya Roy Kapur, who is all geared up for his actioner Om: The Battle Within has also tested coronavirus positive according to reports. Aditya, has not made any official confirmation regarding the same. However, reports suggest that the actor has mild symptoms and the trailer launch event of his upcoming action-thriller Om: The Battle Within along with the other promotional schedules have been rescheduled. According to ETimes, “A big event was scheduled for the film’s trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled.”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Kartik Aaryan Tests Covid Positive

Kartik, who tested Covid-19 positive earlier, today wrote a quirky Instagram post and also confirmed the news in his Instagram story. Kartik captioned his Instagram story as, “Covid Positive 🙏🏻.” Kartik in his Instagram post sharing the same image from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track captioned, “Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya 😂.” Fans started pouring in get well soon messages as a netizen commented, “Get Well soon Rooh Baba.” The Kashmir Files and Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 actor Darshan Kumar wrote, “Plz take care n get well soon Bhai 🤗.” Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Covid-19 Hotspot as 50 Celebs Test Positive, KJo's Close Aide Denies

Check out the Instagram post and story shared by Kartik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid - 19 Positive Days After Jawan Teaser Release

Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Th duo have earlier worked together in the rom-com Lukka Chhuppi.



Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Om: The Battle Within also features Sanjana Sanghi in a pivotal role. The film is produced by ZEE Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan.

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur, check out this space at India.com.