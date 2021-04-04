Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan who was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month is now eagerly waiting for his latest Covid-19 test results. While he is self-isolation, he took to social media and shared a throwback picture. In the picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen next to a cat as they both wait for some news. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, ”Waiting for my Report ➕➖” His fans were quick to respond and wish him luck for the test report. One of his fans commented, ‘Hoping for best’ with a fingers-crossed emoji. Another fan wrote, ‘Hope it’ll be negative.’ Also Read - Aditya Narayan Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kartik also shared a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram story. He further asked his fans to vote if he will be tested positive again or negative. Kartik wrote, ”Report aarai hai thode time mein. Kya lagta hai? (My report will be here soon. What do you think?”

On March 22, Kartik Aaryan took to social media informing his fans that he was tested positive for coronavirus. He shared a picture of a first-aid medical sign and wrote “I am positive. Pray for me.” Kartik Aaryan was working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when he contracted the virus. Following this, the film’s shoot was halted and director Anees Bazmee along with the cast and crew members made sure to get themselves tested.

The 30-year-old actor had also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week for Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra just a couple of days before he was tested positive for the infection. He was joined by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.