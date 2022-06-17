Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s tiff over Dostana 2 had been the hot topic last year. The actor made headlines after his controversial exit from the sequel to Dostana. There were several stories that portrayed Kartik Aaryan in a negative light and stated that his ‘unprofessional behaviour’ was the main reason behind his exit. Kartik was also not invited to Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash! However, on Thursday, Kartik and Karan shared the stage and grooved to JugJugg Jeeyo‘s popular track Nach Panjabann.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

In a video shared by Karan Johar, Kartik can be seen standing along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Maniesh Paul and Karan too joined them. All of them danced to the foot-tapping number and we could see how Kartik felt awkward sharing the stage with KJo as he refrained from dancing.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share the video and captioned it, "When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo"Even netizens were quick to notice Kartik Aaryan's reaction. A fan wrote, "Kartik didn't even dance to the song. Another one wrote, "Kartik gives zero shits!"

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s video here:

During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan talked out about the fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He had said, “What occurs at times is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. “There isn’t much else to say. No one has such a large amount of time. Everyone simply wants to work, and do a decent job at that. Other than that, all we have are rumours”, said Aaryan.