Aashiqui 3 Confirmed With Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who has been a part of blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, confirmed his next project will be with Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. The Aashiqui franchise was launched in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success. Now, the third installment will see chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and we all are excited to watch him in the romantic film.

While sharing the good news, Kartik uploaded the song 'Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum' and captioned it as 'Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum 🎶 #Aashiqui3 ❤️ This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da 🤗".

KARTIK AARYAN CONFIRMS AASHIQUI 3

KARTIK AARYAN SHARES HAPINESS ON BEING PART OF AASHIQUI 3

Happy to come on board, Kartik Aaryan said, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”