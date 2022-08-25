Kartik Aaryan’s Consoles Fan Girl in Viral Video: Kartik Aaryan is on a fanception spree these days. After sharing a video of his child fan praising Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor’s viral clip of comforting a female fan is winning over the internet. In the video a female fan of the actor can be seen crying as he signs up an autograph for her. The actor pats and hugs her as she is moved to tears during her fan girl moment. The girl later shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Still I can’t believe that I met you & you hugged me so gently and had a sweet time with you @kartikaaryan ❤

It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life 🥰

Special thanks to @anupama.chopra & @filmcompanion for making this happen 💫

And all of this video credits goes to @mithileshnavle for getting me there, thanks a lot 💙.”Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan Turn Desi Boys at David Dhawan's Birthday Bash - Watch Sexy Dance Video

Check Out The Fan Girl’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫Rakhi Panchal ❤💫 (@happy_soul_0608)

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Shares 'Awwdorable' Video of Young Fan Praising Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 'No Reward Bigger Than This'

Kartik’s fans reacted to the video and lauded the actor for his sweet and kind gesture. The actor is currently basking on the magnanimous success of his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has recently wrapped up the shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada. Kartik is also about to commence shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, where he teams up with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Also Read - David Dhawan's Birthday Bash: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher & Others Attend- Inside Pics

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan, check out this space at India.com.