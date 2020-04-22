Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been entertaining his fans on social media with funny videos, has been criticised for sharing a video which has misogynistic content. A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan posted a TikTok video on his Instagram where he and his sister, Kritika Tiwari are seen enacting out a scene that seemingly did not go down well with a section of social media users. The actor punishes his sister for making bad Rotis by spinning her around the room holding her ponytails and throwing her out of the balcony. However, his last video attracted much criticism, so much so that the actor had to delete the post. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Hilariously Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya Scene With Sister in TikTok Video And it Will Leave You in Splits | Watch

Filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to write, “Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY. But then who are we taking to. He is very popular. like his long speech from the film. But unfortunately, misogyny is very often camouflaged as “entertainment” or ” real love” [sic]”. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Gives His Nod to Rohit Dhawan's Hindi Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Will Step Into Allu Arjun's Shoes

Sona Mohapatra too shared her reaction on video. She wrote, “This guy has become a youth idol by consistently staring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their http://abusers.Call this out #India. He influences many more millions than Tangoli.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara Ali Khan Dealing With Love Aaj Kal Failure, Says 'She's Tough And Smart'

Netizens were also quick to backlash him over the video and claimed that it is promoting domestic violence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu in an important role. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who played the character of Chhota Pandit in the first film, will return to play another comic role in the new film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 31.