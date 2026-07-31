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Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam flood relief, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks actor for support: ‘Your support will…’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has extended support to Assam during the ongoing flood crisis by donating Rs 1 crore towards relief efforts. His contribution received appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 31, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam flood relief, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks actor for support: 'Your support will...'
Kartik Aaryan donates Rs 1 crore to Assam flood relief (PC: Twitter)

When a natural disaster affects thousands of lives, support from every corner can bring hope to people going through difficult times. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped forward to help those affected by the Assam floods by making a contribution of Rs 1 crore towards flood relief efforts. The actor’s gesture has received appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who thanked Kartik Aaryan for extending his support during a challenging period for the state.  The donation has once again highlighted how celebrities often come forward to support relief work during major crises. 

Kartik Aaryan extends support to Assam flood victims with Rs 1 crore donation 

Kartik Aaryan, known for his popular films and growing fan following, has made a significant contribution to help people affected by the Assam floods. The donation was made towards relief efforts aimed at supporting communities facing difficulties due to the flood situation.  

Read more: Kartik Aaryan celebrates first National Award with family, gets emotional: 'A dream I've carried for years...'

Floods in Assam have often caused widespread challenges for residents, affecting homes, livelihoods, and daily life. During such situations, financial assistance and relief support play an important role in helping affected families recover. 

Kartik’s decision to contribute to the relief fund has been widely noticed, with many people appreciating the actor for using his platform to support those in need.  

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks Kartik Aaryan for his generous gesture 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Kartik Aaryan for his contribution. The CM has previously acknowledged support from several public figures and organisations who have contributed towards Assam flood relief efforts. He wrote on X, “Truly heartened by your generous contribution, @TheAaryanKartik Your support will go a long way in helping the people of Assam #AssamFloods” 

Kartik’s donation comes at a time when Assam continues to deal with the impact of floods, making support from individuals and organisations especially valuable. The actor’s contribution has added to the relief efforts aimed at helping people affected by the crisis. 

Bollywood celebrities stepping forward during Assam flood crises 

Bollywood celebrities have actively stepped up during the severe Assam flood crises, led by figures like Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, and Bhumi Pednekar providing crucial financial aid, ground relief, and nationwide awareness campaigns.  

As Assam continues its recovery process, support from different sections of society remains an important part of helping affected families rebuild their lives.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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