Home

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Finally Breaks Silence on His Viral Pictures With Sara Ali Khan: ‘I Was Surprised’

Kartik Aaryan Finally Breaks Silence on His Viral Pictures With Sara Ali Khan: ‘I Was Surprised’

Kartik Aaryan finally broke his silence over his viral pictures with his 'Love Aaj Kal 2' co-star Sara Ali Khan from Udaipur.

Kartik Aaryan Finally Breaks Silence on His Viral Pictures With Sara Ali Khan: 'I Was Surprised'

Kartik Aaryan Reacts to His Viral Pics With Sara Ali Khan: Kartik Aaryan is being hailed by the audiences for his action-drama Shehzada co-starring Kriti Sanon. The actor’s second film with his Luka Chhuppi co-star is a remake of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Telugu actioner Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik-Kriti’s masala action-dramedy is directed by Rohit Dhawan and has managed a decent opening despite stiff competition from Pathaan and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The actor known for his charming persona never hesitates when faced with candid questions about his personal life. Now, in a recent interview he was quizzed about his leaked pictures from Udaipur, Rajasthan with alleged ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

KARTIK AARYAN OPENS UP ON WORKING WITH SARA ALI KHAN POST LOVE AAJ KAL 2

Kartik, in an interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan said, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos).” On speculations over the duo doing a film together post Love Aaj Kal 2, the actor stated that “As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don’t know anything).”

You may like to read

Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans, where he reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.