Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Mimicry on Koffee With Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to Ranveer Singh's mimicry on Koffee With Karan 7. Ranveer, who is known for mimicking actors showcased his acting prowess on Karan Johar's chat show once again. The actor impersonated actors from B-town including Kartik. KJo and Alia Bhatt, who accompanied Ranveer on the show were impressed by Ranveer's mimicry. Kartik, in one of his recent interactions lauded Ranveer. Apart from Kartik Ranveer also acted like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan in Koffee With Karan 7. Ranveer's enactment of Kartik's pap shots was a major highlight of the show.

Kartik Impressed With Ranveer’s Mimicry

Kartik reacting to the same in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "I am fine with anything. I am happy that jahaan pe bhi jo bhi baatein chalti rehti hain bas positive tareeke se chalein. (As far as the conversations about me are positive I am happy.)" He further added, "I didn't see the episode but I have seen the video of Ranveer and ya he is really watching my videos. (laughs) He was good." In the interview, Kartik also pointed out that there was one minor correction in his mimicry, revealing that he genuinely says Thank you and doesn't mime it. He said, "But, main actually thank you bolta hoon mime nahin karta."

Kartik is currently basking high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

