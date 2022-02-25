Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often talks about causes which are close to his heart and one such cause is cancer awareness. Kartik recently attended an event on the occasion of cancer awareness month which was held in a Mumbai hospital. Kartik took to stage at the event and shared his no-holds-barred thoughts about his mother’s battle with the life-threatening disease.Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Pushed to May 20th, Avoids Clash With RRR on March 25 - New Release Date Announcement

For the uninitiated, Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari had contracted breast cancer four years ago, which has now been cured. Kartik broke silence and talked at length about the impact her mother's disease had on him. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger," wrote Kartik Aaryan.

In the video posted on Kartik's Instagram account, the mother-son duo can be seen dancing on stage with several other cancer survivors. He added: "I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."

Kartik, who made his debut opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, was last seen in the Netflix film Dhamaka. Kartik’s upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Shehzada.