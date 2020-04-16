Breaking all previous records and creating new benchmarks, Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring South sensation Allu Arjun turned out to be a blockbuster and a Hindi remake of the same is underway which will star Kartik Aaryan and be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. While many producers have been eyeing the record bids to buy the rights, seems like Rohit won the chase. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara Ali Khan Dealing With Love Aaj Kal Failure, Says 'She's Tough And Smart'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, a source shared, “Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are now teaming up one more time to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. The script is in place and they have even got a director on board to helm the project. Rohit Dhawan, who earlier directed Desi Boyz and Dishoom will be captaining this one. The makers wanted to make it with a young Gen-Y star who has a good audience base.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Fabulous Corona Show Makes Ekta Kapoor Say 'Thank God You Are Not a Producer'

While one would have thought that Varun Dhawan would be brother Rohit’s first choice, seems like the latter had other plans. The source added, “Kartik has been narrated the full Hindi version of the script over a video call recently in the presence of Allu and Radha Krishna. He had loved the original and from what we hear, he has already given his nod to the Hindi remake as well. The team is currently figuring out his dates and will lock the schedule once everything is back to normal. Kartik has to finish Dostana 2 first, and simultaneously shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which he had just begun. Right after these two films are complete, he will start the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake while his next with Om Raut will be ready to go on floors by then. But in all possibilities, Kartik’s team is working the dates in such a way that the remake rolls this year itself and is ready for a release early 2021.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 13: Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Have Suniel Shetty as Main Villain? Read on

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has started a new series on his YouTube channel amid the lockdown. The series, titled Koki Poochega, has been recieving a lot of love from fans and looks like Ekta Kapoor has already judged him as a producer. They had a fun conversation over the same in Kartik’s latest post. Kartik promised to ‘interview our everyday superheroes, badass human beings and maybe sometimes my celebrity friends’ in the new talk show.