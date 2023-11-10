Home

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Goes Clean-Shaven, Attends Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Party After Her ‘Breakup Was Not Easy’ Remark on Koffee With Karan 8

Kartik Aaryan Goes Clean-Shaven, Attends Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Party After Her ‘Breakup Was Not Easy’ Remark on Koffee With Karan 8

Kartik Aaryan was one of the special guests at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party that took place at her house on Thursday evening. The actor wore a yellow chikankari kurta and debuted a clean-shaven party look.

Kartik Aaryan at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan looked all lean and clean in his latest Diwali special look as he attended a party organised by Sara Ali Khan. On Thursday evening, the actor was spotted outside her rumoured ex-girlfriend’s house in a yellow chikankari kurta and a clean-shaven look. Kartik looked dapper in his traditional look as the paparazzi gold hold of him outside Sara’s building. The actor was joined by the likes of other celebs including Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday among others.

Trending Now

Kartik’s appearance at Sara’s party called for special attention, especially after how the latter addressed their breakup on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The two were reportedly dating each other while shooting for their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. However, their relationship didn’t sustain, much like the Box Office performance of their film. During her latest appearance with Anany on KWK 8, Sara addressed the way she dealt with the breakup. Without taking Kartik’s name, she mentioned that it was ‘not easy’. When Karan asked her about breaking up with Kartik, the Coolie actor said, “I don’t want to say that ya, it’s all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn’t always easy (sic).”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, she also maintained that no relationship is permanent in the industry and even the worst of the foes can turn into best friends. Sara added that she invests herself a lot emotionally in someone and when things don’t turn out to be good, it affects her a lot. “When you are involved with anybody, whether it’s friends, professionally, romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever it is today, whatever it is tomorrow.’ It’s not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that,” she explained.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party

While Sara and Kartik definitely seem to have buried the hatchet, another special couple gauged all the attention at her Diwali party. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the new people in love and the two were also present at Sara’s Diwali bash last night. While Ananya decked up for the festivities in a silver-peach ensemble, Aditya maintained a handsome picture in a red kurta. Can’t wait to see them bonding over festivities in inside photos from Sara’s party. After all, it was at a Diwali party like this last year that they reportedly saw something special in each other and decided to give it a shot!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.