Kartik Aaryan Has a Blast as he Grooves to Sauda Khara Khara at Diljit Dosanjh Concert - Watch

Kartik Aaryan Grooves to Sauda Khara Khara: Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to entertain his fans both on-screen and off-screen. The actor who is getting rave reviews for his portrayal of a negative character in the dark-thriller Freddy was recently seen grooving to Sauda Khara Khara at a Diljit Dosanjh live concert. The actor can be seen dancing his heart out in full-on fun mode in the viral video that is breaking the internet. Kartik surely deserves to have a blast as he gave one of the biggest hits of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that ended the dry run of Hindi films after Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. Netizens hailed the Freddy actor’s dancing skills in the viral video clip.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS VIRAL REACTIONS TO KARTIK AARYAN’S HIGH-ON-ENERGY DANCE:

Hottest man in #DiljitDosanjh concert today 🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤

The way he is enjoying❤️❤️

You really needed it Mr.Workaholic #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/kUapxMtsHS — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) December 9, 2022

Kartik will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s action-drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

