Kartik Aaryan hospitalised after suffering knee injury on Kabir Khan’s film set, to undergo surgery

Kartik Aaryan has suffered a serious knee injury while shooting for Kabir Khan’s upcoming film. The actor has been admitted to hospital and is expected to undergo surgery.

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Kartik Aaryan (PC: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film schedule has come to an unexpected halt after the actor suffered a serious knee injury while shooting an action sequence. The incident happened during the final stretch of his upcoming film with director Kabir Khan, when the team was filming some of the most important action scenes. The project marks Kartik and Kabir’s second collaboration after Chandu Champion. Kartik had reportedly been preparing extensively for the physically demanding role, making the accident an unfortunate setback for the actor and the production. He was taken to hospital following the injury and is now under medical care. While the actor is expected to take a short break from work, details about his recovery will determine when he can return to the sets.

Kartik Aaryan suffers knee injury during action sequence

According to the reports, Kartik Aaryan sustained the injury while performing an intense action sequence for Kabir Khan’s untitled project. The accident reportedly took place during the final two days of the shoot, when several major action sequences were scheduled to be filmed. Kartik had been undergoing intensive training with action coaches as part of his preparation for the film.

A source close to the production told India Today, “Kartik has now been admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital and is under medical care. The doctors will perform his knee surgery in a day, after which he will have to rest for a few days. He should then be able to resume his work commitments.”

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Kartik Aaryan’s Kabir Khan film faces a temporary setback

The injury comes just as Kabir Khan’s film was nearing the end of its shoot. Kartik Aaryan reportedly sustained the injury while shooting a crucial action sequence during the final leg of the film’s schedule. The project marks Kartik and Kabir’s second collaboration after Chandu Champion, which saw the actor undergo a major physical transformation for his role as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

For the new film, Kartik is once again taking on a physically demanding role. Reports have previously described the project as a sports drama. Kartik is also associated with the project as a co-producer through his production house, Dopamine Studios.

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan has several projects lined up for this year and coming year too. After completing his commitments with Kabir Khan, the actor is expected to work on Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic film, which also stars Sreeleela. He is also set to feature in Naagzilla, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and has Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta in his line-up.

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The injury also comes shortly after a major career achievement for Kartik. He was recently announced as the Best Actor winner at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion.

For now, the actor’s immediate priority is recovery. Fans will be hoping that Kartik makes a smooth recovery and returns to work only once he is fully fit.