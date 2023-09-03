Home

Kartik Aaryan Hugs Sara Ali Khan Twice at Gadar 2 Bash, Fans Rejoice Over Sartik Moments – Watch Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's fans rejoiced over Sartik moments as the alleged ex-couple hugged each other at Gadar 2 bash.

Kartik Aaryan Hugs Sara Ali Khan Twice: Gadar 2 success bash hosted by Sunny Deol witnessed many candid moments. The celebration over Sunny’s blockbuster were held on Saturday, August 2, 2023, late evening. The Gadar 2 actor invited all the big names from B-town. From his colleagues to young actors, everyone came together in order wish and greet the Deols. Kartik Aaryan, who had heaped praise on the film and even shared the famous handpump clip from Gadar 2 also attended the bash. The Satyaprem Ki Kataha actor had expressed his admiration for Sunny and his movies earlier. Apart from Kartik, brother sister duo Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan also arrived at the party.

WATCH SARA ALI KHAN-KARTIK AARYAN’S VIRAL VIDEOS FROM GADAR 2 PARTY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

SARA ALI KHAN-KARTIK AARYAN HUG EACH OTHER AT GADAR 2 BASH

A few clips have gone viral where Sara greeted Salman Khan and Kartik. Her hug with Kartik went viral as fans went bonkers. Netizens started commenting Sartik, the rumoured nickname for the alleged ex-flames given by their fans. In another clip Sara can be seen walking alongside Kartik and Kriti Sanon as the trio smile. Before heading towards her car, Sara bid goodbye to Kartik and Kriti with warm hugs. A fan commented, “Look at the face of Kartik when he greeted Sara.” Another fan wrote, “Sartik moment mil gya .” A netizen pointed out, “Sara looked so stressed when she saw Kriti and Kartik together .” A user also wrote, “Oh God . Sara and kartik .” Sara and Kartik starred opposite each other in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. The reports of them dating started doing the rounds when Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan that she was interested in dating Kartik.

Sara will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, Murder Mubarak and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.

