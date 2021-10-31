Mumbai: Do you know who is Kartik Aaryan ‘sacha pyaar’? No, it’s not some Bollywood actress but a bunch of super cute puppies who won’t stop loving him. The actor posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen being bombarded with kisses by adorable little Shih Tzu dogs. Kartik captioned the video saying, “Sacha Pyaar ??”Also Read - Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Cynical Journalist Who Interviews Terrorist Amid Terror Attack

Wearing a tangerine-coloured t-shirt, Kartik seems to be loving the attention he’s getting by the ‘paw’-erful crowd of puppies who mobbed him with kisses. Also Read - Kartik Aryan Turns 'Shehzada' of Bollywood | Check Out His Upcoming Movies Here

Sunny Singh, his co-actor from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, commented on his post saying, “Hahahah cutee”. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release Date Out: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer To Release Next Year

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in ambitious projects like, ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Freddy’, of which ‘Dhamaka’ directed by Ram Madhvani will be the first to release on Netflix.

The film is Kartik’s departure from soft genres of comedy, romance and drama and it presents a completely different side of him as an actor; that of an intense actor.

Kartik will be essaying the role of Arjun Pathak, a journalist who gets a chance to realign his career after he gets a phone call from a terrorist. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash is set to hit the screens on November 19.