Kartik Aaryan is Not Dating THIS Star Kid – Here’s What we Know

Kartik Aaryan's close source slammed reports of him dating any star kid at the moment as he is focused on his career. - Here's what we know

Kartik Aaryan is Dating THIS Star Kid: Kartik Aaryan, who is basking high on the success of his horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yet again surprised his fans by posting the teaser of his upcoming movie Freddy today. The romantic-thriller saw Kartik in a new psychopath avatar as an introverted serial-killer. Netizens heaped praise on the actor for his versatility. The actor has also been quite in the news due to his link ups, thanks to the gossip mills. While Kartik had previously admitted that he is single, his alleged dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were a hot topic. Now, once again speculations are rife that the Freddy actor is dating a star kid who is yet to make her Bollywood debut. However, sources close to Kartik slammed the reports as baseless. According to a source close to the actor, he is too busy with his upcoming projects and has no time for a relationship at present.

SOURCE CLOSE TO KARTIK ARYAN DENIES DATING RUMOURS:

A source close to the Freddy actor denied the dating rumours and said, “There is no truth to these link-up stories. Kartik Aaryan has been jumping from one film to another. The year has been super hectic for him with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release earlier this year and Freddy now plus shooting for Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha. He is at the top of his game is absolutely focused on his work. There is no time to invest in a relationship.”

KARTIK AARYAN DATING HRITHIK ROSHAN’S COUSIN?

Multiple media sources, earlier alleged Kartik was dating Pashmina Roshan for quite some time. Pashmina happens to be Hrithik Roshan’s cousin and music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter. An ETimes report stated, “Kartik and Pashmina have been spotted meeting at each other’s place of late. The rumoured lovebirds are reportedly playing it cool and making it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses to avoid shutterbugs’ attention.” A Pinkvilla report also claimed “On the occasion of Diwali, Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu. They alleged couple has a few favourite places in the city where they usually hang out these days.”

CHECK OUT PASHMINA ROSHAN’S POST:

Kartik will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s upcoming thriller Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

