Mumbai: Kartik Aryan is a self-made man, without any connections in Bollywood. He seems to have raced far ahead of his contemporaries with his fee of Rs 20 Crores for only ten-day work in Ram Madhvani’s terror-thriller, Dhamaka. The actor who was paid a pittance ( Rs 1.25 lakhs) for his first film Pyaar Ka Punchnaama has now become the highest-paid actor of his generation. According to trade experts, the 20-crore fee is astonishing for the actor who is just 9 films old. A trade analyst who wants to remain unnamed compares Kartik’s career graph to Akshay Kumar’s. Also Read - Dhamaka Teaser Out: Don’t Miss Kartik Aaryan’s Impeccable Performance as Righteous News Anchor, Watch

As reported by Spotboye, while comparing Akshay Kumar and Karik Aaryan the trade analyst said, “They come from a similar background. Punjabi conservative family, one son and daughter. No Bollywood connections. Yet they both made it super-big. But Akshay’s fee after 9 films was nowhere close to Kartik’s 20 crores. In fact, until Suneel Darshan’s Jaanwar in 1999 Akshay was paid a measly amount. Kartik has bounced to the big league in no time at all, and that too when his initial films Akash Vani, Kanchi and Guest In London were super-flops,”. He further added that no leading man of Kartik’s generation commands a fee anywhere close. Also Read - Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan Starrer To Premiere on Netflix? Here's What We Know So Far!

The life-changer film for Kartik was undoubtedly Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Also Read - From Brahmastra To Bunty Aur Babli 2, Here Is The List Of Much-Awaited Bollywood Films That Will Release In 2021

However, sources close to the actor say that money is not the criteria for Kartik’s selection of movies, but the content is.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was also tested positive for coronavirus a few days back. He took to social media updating fans about his health update.

-Written by Aditi Adhikari