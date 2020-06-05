On World Environment Day, actor Kartik Aaryan urged fans to litter and dispose off their masks and gloves in the right manner to support the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The actor is the latest name to join Bhumi Pednekar‘s initiative ‘Climate Warrior,’ which endeavors to get leaders from the entertainment industry to share their one wish for the earth. Taking to Instagram, Aryan wrote: “My #OneWishForTheEarth is so simple anyone can help make it true! Especially in this Pandemic Great initiative @bhumipednekar Happy World Environment Day!” Also Read - World Environment Day: After Death of Kerala Elephant, Carcass of Endangered Gangetic River Dolphin in Dibru Due to Oil Spill in Assam Sparks Fury

"I wish all individuals take precautions and be extremely careful while disposing of the masks or gloves or even PPE. We are using probably a billion of them during this pandemic. And if start littering them irresponsibly then these can prove very hazardous. As these things are protecting us from the virus, there are also chances that they may come in contact with the virus… so I would suggest not to throw them around," the Love Aaj Kal actor continued.

Appealing people to be extra cautious with his witty worldplay, the actor on a lighter note said, "Let's be a little extra careful varna Bhumi humse badla legi, not Bhumi Pednekar, but bhoomi (the Earth) (or else Bhoomi shall seek revenge in its own way and I am not talking about Bhumi Pednekar but Bhoomi."

Actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, among others have extended support to Pednekar’s #OneWishforEarth campaign. She had asked people to join her in celebrating those who are doing their bit to save the environment.