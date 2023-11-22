Home

Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar Officially End Feud, Announce a Film Together With Ekta Kapoor – All About it

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar took to social media to announce a big film today, on the ocassion of the actor's 33rd birthday. Here's the big announcement and all about this new film.

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally teamed up on a new film. After whatever happened between them during the shooting of ‘Dostana 2‘, the two have decided to end the rift by announcing their upcoming film. Karan and Kartik will be joined by Ekta Kapoor for this new project.

The filmmaker took to social media to share an update on Wednesday morning. The title of the film is still in the works but KJo wholeheartedly welcomed Kartik on board and wished for all the magic to happen on the screen in the coming days. Wishing the actor the best on his 33rd birthday, he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post: “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen🧡🧡🧡 (sic).”

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, this new project is a war drama which will require a lot of dedication and a whole new transformation from Kartik. The film is directed by Sandeep Modi, known for Aarya 2 and The Night Manager. A big-budgeted war drama will see Kartik dropping all his cute-boy swag and doing heavy prep for the role. The report added a source saying, “The duo, along with Ekta, are all excited to bring this tale to the spectacle. It’s a prep-heavy film with lots of action and Kartik will transform to play the part.”

The report further added that the story, written by Aseem Arora, is set in a backdrop which hasn’t been explored before. This is the fourth film in Kartik’s pipeline which is getting ready for a big release next year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Aashiqui 3 and Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan.

