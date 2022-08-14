Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Reunite For ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’: Kartik Aaryan is on a roller-coaster ride post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik recently wrapped up the schedule of Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Telugu action blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is now all set to commence work on Sameer Vidwans’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha Spetember 2022 onwards as per an E Times report. According to a media source, “The first schedule of SatyaPrem Ki Katha will begin in Gujarat, around Ahmedabad and the outskirts of the city. The story is set in Gujarat and the cast will shoot there next month.”Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Mocks Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan: ‘Proud to be Popular on Rapid-Fire Shows’

Kartik Aaryan Reunites With Kiara Advani

SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be directed by National Award winning, Anandi Gopal fame filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. The film was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, after social media trolling over hurting religious sentiments, it became SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Kartik teams up once again with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in the film as the duo play the titular role. Kartik on Kiara’s birthday shared a picture of himself with her in a romantic pose and captioned his post as, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem ❤️#SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani ❤️.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Finally Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Mimicry on Koffee With Karan 7 - Here's What He Said

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post:

Kartik had recently shared a photo from his prep session for SatyaPrem Ki Katha on his Instagram story. The actor can be seen holding a script in his hand while he clicks the selfie and winks at the camera. The film’s director Sameer and other crew members are behind Kartik having a discussion.

