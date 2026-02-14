Home

Kartik Aaryan labelled ‘one of the most terrible actors’ by Prashant Narayanan; Murder 2 actor claims: ‘Only surviving because…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, actors are always under intense scrutiny, whether it is for their personal lives or professional lives. One such similar situation happened with actor Kartik Aryan, who has found himself under an unexpected spotlight, but this time not for good. Murder 2 actor Prashant Narayanan has openly criticised Kartik Aaryan’s acting skills during a podcast appearance. Known for his intense roles and unfiltered opinions, Prashant’s remarks about Kartik Aaryan have sparked debate within industry circles.

Prashant Narayanan criticises Kartik Aaryan

In a recent conversation, Prashant spoke about Kartik while discussing contemporary actors. Sharing his blunt assessment, he said, “I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have over here, but an extremely lucky person. He is only surviving because of his parents’ blessings. I feel that he is an extremely non-communicative and boosted by people around him kind of person. I liked him in the first film that he did (Pyaar Ka Punchnama).”

‘Audiences are mostly laughing at somebody.’

When asked why Indian audiences continue to watch such actors and contribute to their success, Prashant said, “I don’t know how many people are appreciating them, but I have seen people laughing at them. So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody.”

Kartik Aaryan’s recent work

Speaking of Kartikv Aaryan’s last box office success, it was particularly with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. He starred in parts 2 and 3, both of which earned over Rs 250 crore worldwide. The actor, however, received critical acclaim for his performance in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic Chandu Champion, with the filmmaker even stating that Kartik deserved a National Award for his role. He is currently filming Dharma Productions’ supernatural thriller Naagzilla in Delhi.

Prashant Narayanan’s film journey

Prashant Narayanan started his career as an art director in the early 90s and also worked as a costume director for the television series Chanakya. He made his acting debut with the 2002 film Chhal and went on to carve a niche for himself through powerful negative roles. It was his performance in Murder 2 that raised him to fame and even earned him the Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. Most recently, he appeared in the Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Badass Ravi Kumar.

