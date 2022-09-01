Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is the chocolate boy of Bollywood. He has charmed everyone with his handsome looks and dashing personality. The popular actor, who raised the temperature at the box office with the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was linked with Sara Ali Khan amid their dating rumours during Love Aaj Kal 2. We know how Kartik rules over female hearts, so while speaking of his love life in an interview, the actor revealed that he has been single for over a year now, and he mentioned it’s ‘1.25 years’ already. He said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa.”Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan To Arpita Khan, Take a Look At Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities At Ganesha Celebrations – Watch

Kartik Aaryan was further asked that he has given 1.25 years' specific timeline, to this, he blushed and said, " I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly…it just was not precise."

In one of the Koffee With Karan 7 episodes, Karan Johar spilled the beans about Sara Ali Khan's past relationship with Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a couple of movies in the pipeline like Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon and Freddy with Alaya F. Shehzada will hit the screens on November 4, 2022.