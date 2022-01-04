Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a humongous fan following. There is no denial to the statement. Everyday the actor’s videos go viral whenever he surprises his fans with his kindness. He is one such actor who never refuses to meet and get clicked with his fans, even during the covid scare. Kartik Aaryan’s fans specially female, go crazy to see him. And here’s another female fan of the actor who got viral after screaming ‘Kartik, Kartik’ on the road outside his house. Two female fans of Kartik were spotted outside of his building on Tuesday, January 4. They kept on calling Kartik’s name and at last, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor came out.Also Read - Movies to Watch Out For in 2022: From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra to Katrina's Merry Christmas

Kartik Aaryan said he came out after watching the viral videos of the girls outside his home. In the video, shared on social media, two girls can be seen jumping in excitement as they requested Kartik meet them: "Kartik please come…. please please please."

Watch the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Later, Kartik can be seen patiently posing with them for pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Kartik Aaryan shared about his fan following and the love he receives from people. He told, “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started ‘Pose like Kartik Aaryan’ on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people’s expectations,”