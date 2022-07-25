Koffee with Karan 7: Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, who are not in talking terms, indirectly talk about each other somewhere or the other and make controversial statements that go viral on the internet. So, recently when Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had come in Koffee With Karan 7’s episode, Kartik Aaryn was actually the center of the topic – all thanks to Sara as she stated that her ‘ex is everybody’s ex’. This statement raised many eyebrows! Now, Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to this statement has gone viral where he actually said ‘proud to be a part of rapid-fire rounds’.Also Read - Shahid-Mira, Malaika-Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday,Aryan Khan And Others Attend Star-Studded Party For Russo Brothers

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan was asked to reveal one thing that he is proud of. To this, he said that he is proud that he is popular on rapid-fire shows. Comment on it read, "This is for Sara Ali Khan, I Think?" Now, everyone knows that Karan Johar's show is popular for its rapid-fire sessions. The other comment read, "ATTA Kartik👏👏 This answer was so needed".

Here’s What Happened Between Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar

Ever since Kartik Aaryan got expelled from Karan Johar's upcoming production venture Dostana 2, there were several conspiracy theories regarding what happened between the duo came out. Some are blaming Karan, the others are claiming that Kartik Aaryan was unprofessional. An insider revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik Aaryan had come on board Dostana 2 in 2019 for a minimal amount of Rs. 2-3 crores, and at present his market value is upside of Rs. 10 crores. At first, he asked Karan for a hike in his acting fees mid-way as his market value had gone up big time in the last two years. While Karan believed it was unprofessional on Kartik's part to renegotiate the remuneration mid-way, he tried to compensate him with another film, Mr. Lele. Kartik also agreed to come on board the said film and was all charged up for a quirky ride. But to his surprise, he found himself replaced all of a sudden by Vicky Kaushal without being notified. Kartik was also upset with Dharma Productions when they gave Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha to Shahid Kapoor. Although Shahid soon quit, they never approached Kartik for the role anyway."