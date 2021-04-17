Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for a couple of days for exiting Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. An official announcement was made by the team of Dharma Movies where they confirmed that ousting Kartik Aaryan from the sequel. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” There were several reports on the same doing rounds on the internet where it was mentioned that Kartik Aaryan has been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to actor’s so called ‘unprofessional behaviour’. Also Read - Dharma Productions Confirms 'Recasting' After Ousting Kartik Aaryan From Dostana 2, Read Full Statement Here

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the queen of controversies, took no time to share her opinion on the exit of Kartik Aaryan and also slammed Karan Johar. In a series of tweets, Kangana slammed Karan Johar and compared Aaryan with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s situation. On late Friday, the Thalaivi actor said, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him… Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also.” Also Read - Fans Compare Kartik Aaryan With Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Ousted From Dostana 2, Slam Karan Johar

In another tweet, Kangana wrote, “ “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either,today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, everyone knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Quits Dostana 2 After Shooting With Janhvi Kapoor For 2 Weeks?

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweets slamming Kartik Aaryan:

In Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan had shot a few portions with other leading stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, and debutant Lakshya.