Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on Kangana Ranaut's statement: There are not many in Bollywood who are in the good books of Kangana Ranaut. But Kartik Aaryan is one of those rare ones who has always found respect in her statements and posts in the media. Interestingly, both the stars are facing a Box Office clash this weekend with their respective movies releasing on the same date. While Kangana is all set to bring her out-and-out action entertainer Dhaakad, Kartik is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a horror-comedy.

In an interview with india.com and the entire Zee group, Kartik spoke about Kangana praising his struggle and his journey in Bollywood. Speaking about how the actor has made on his own in the industry during the second trailer launch of Dhaakad in Delhi recently, Kangana had said she's proud of Kartik and is very fond of him. Now while speaking to us, Kartik reacted to the same statement made by the Thalaivi actress.

He said he watched that conference in which Kangana showered him with words of praise and he himself finds her work absolutely incredible. "I am really happy unhone aise kiya. I watched that bit from her press conference where she said so. It feels good to know when appreciation comes from an actor like her who's so good at her craft."

He added that both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad can entertain the audience simultaneously and there are enough screens and space for the two films in the audience's hearts. "Jinhone aaj tak performance par performance diye, unse jab aisi tareef mili toh main bahot khush hua. Unka trailer bhi bahot kamaal ka hai. Dono films ki audience alag hai and I really wish her all the best. Vo bhi bahot achi picture niklegi (I am really grateful to have got this kind of appreciation from someone who's an incredible performer herself. The trailer of their film is also fantastic. There's a different audience for both films. I wish her the best and I know even that film would do well)."

Watch Kartik Aaryan speaking about Kangana Ranaut here:

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the same interview, director Anees Bazmee said, “It’s an absolutely brand new film and not a psychological thriller like the previous Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Everyone in the film has worked immensely well including Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. It’s a full-on horror-comedy entertainer. You will like the music of the film. It’s a hardcore commercial film that is made to simply entertain the audience and we hope that the masses get entertained.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s interview with india.com and the Zee group here:

