Kartik Aaryan Purchases Swanky Range Rover at THIS Whopping Price; Check His Car Collection

Kartik Aaryan possesses a range of high-end vehicles, such as the BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, and Mini Cooper S.

Kartik Aaryan is once again in the limelight. The actor surprised his fans when he revealed that he had bought another luxurious car. Recently, the actor purchased a Range Rover SV. Later, on Thursday, a video of the actor surfaced online where he can be seen performing puja and welcoming his new car. Not just this, Kartik also shared a picture on his Instagram where the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor can be seen happily lounging in the truck of his luxurious car. Kartik was also accompanied by his pet, Katori.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote the caption “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi.” As soon as the actor shared the picture, several of the actor’s friends from the industry including Mini Mathur and Dabboo Ratnani started pouring congratulatory messages. Apart from that, fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the actor on his new car.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This is not the first luxurious car of Kartik. The actor owns a bunch of swanky cars including BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule and Porsche 718 Boxster. Coming to Kartik’s work front, the actor is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, the actor shared a black-and-white picture which featured crew members preparing for a scene on the sets.

The third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will witness the return of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan. Earlier this month, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a montage of scenes from ‘Ami Je Tomar’ dance that was performed by him. Posting the clip on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “And it happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. ‍This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, featuring Triptii Dimri, is anticipated to be released during Diwali this year. Additionally, Kartik is set to appear in Chandu Champion, having recently completed filming for the project. Aashiqui 3 is also among Kartik’s upcoming ventures.

