Kartik Aaryan is a great actor and a brilliant influencer. His videos and posts on social media posts are a great source of entertainment. From witty remarks to funny videos featuring family members, Kartik is never short of ideas to regale fans. There are reports doing the rounds in social media that Kartik has canceled his multi-crore deal with a Chinese mobile brand in the wake of India-China border clash. Also Read - 'Disappointing And Saddening': Truecaller on Being in The List of 89 Apps Banned by Indian Army

After the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, tensions have increased between India and China and our borders are under constant threat. After the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India, with Tik Tok being one of them, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had passed a press statement where they asked the actors to distance themselves from promoting Chinese products. Also Read - Namami Gange: World Bank Provides $400 Million to Rejuvenate Ganga River in India

FWICE’s press statement: “We therefore request all not to endorse any Chinese brand in the wake of the ongoing tension between the two countries. It is an issue of a serious concern and we should all give utter priority to the safety and security of our Nation. For us the “Nation comes First”. Hence, we appeal all to kindly refrain from promoting any Chinese products or related brands.” Also Read - China Account Holders Beware! Chinese Govt Limits Large Cash Withdrawals After Bank Runs

According to the reports in Dainik Bhaskar, Kartik is no longer the brand ambassador of Oppo and has been out of the company. “Kartik has been out of Oppo. He has done this due to the current tension between India and China. Apart from this, it has also come to light that Kartik has become the first Bollywood celebrity to take this step. On June 18, CAIT, Confederation of All India Trades wrote an open letter asking celebrities to leave endorsement of Chinese brands.”

There were several other actors who promote mobile phones that were made in China such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan.