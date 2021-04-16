Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has walked out of Dostana 2 even after shooting for almost two weeks for the movie. As per a report in Indian Express, Kartik left the movie due to creative differences. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka Sold to Netflix For a Whopping Rs 135 Crore- Know Details

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor had started shooting for Dostana 2 in November 2019. However, the shoot for the movie was halted in March last year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. And now it is being reported that the actor has left the project. The Indian Express report cites a source who claims that "Kartik has walked out of Dostana 2 over creative differences, even after going through the script before agreeing to do the film, and then also shooting for the film for over two weeks." The same source further added that "the actor's move has totally jeopardised the film that too in the middle of an already tough time for actors and the film industry."

However, several reports also mention 'unprofessional behaviour' and 'tantrums' by Kartik that forced Karan Johar's production house to replace the actor.

Dostana 2 is a sequel of Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer Dostana which was released in 2008. While the original Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the sequel is being directed by Collin D’Cunha.

Kartik’s decision comes days after he recovered from the coronavirus. While he was tested positive on March 22, he took to social media on April 5, announcing that he has fully recovered. Back then, the actor took to social media sharing a sun-kissed picture with his fans and wrote, ”Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work.”