Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a bumper hit and the box office collection has already crossed Rs 100 crore in India before the second weekend. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. It has been reported that Kartik's film is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club and it will be his first movie with such a massive collection. Recently, Kartik Aaryan dismissed the fees hike report and called it 'baseless'.

A report in Bollywood Life suggested that Kartik Aaryan was supposedly charging Rs 15-20 crore per movie, but going forward he will hike his fee to Rs 35-40 crore per movie. Refuting the report, Kartik said, "Promotion hua hai life mein, Increment nahi 😂, Baseless 🙏🏻".

Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to fees hike:

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the remake also stars Tabu.