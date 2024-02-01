Home

Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Mother Monitors His Finances and Gives Pocket Money, ‘Doesn’t Let Me Spend’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made a shocking revelation when he revealed that he gets monthly pocket money and his mother monitors his finance. Here's what he added.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan shocked everyone when he revealed that his mother handles his finances. The Sathya Premi Ki Katha actor made a shocking revelation in front of the media that his finances are being monitored by his mother, Mala Tiwari. Earlier in a conversation with Film Companion, he disclosed that he couldn’t recall his bank account. Here’s what Kartik revealed about his finances.

Kartik Takes Permission Before Spending

The Bollywood actor added further that before spending his money to buy anything, he needs to get permission from his mother. Aaryan added, “My mother handles my money. I don’t know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not… I wanted to buy a car on my birthday, but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, ‘Abhi nahi le sakte (You cannot buy right now)’. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells me because I don’t even know where to check how much money I have, I don’t know kaunsa (which) account hai (it is)

(sic).”

Does Kartik Aaryan Get Monthly Pocket Money? Here’s What We Know

Kartik who will seen in the upcoming movie Aashiqui 3 and Chandu Champion revealed that his mother keeps a check on his monthly allowances. Kartik Aaryaan added, “She just doesn’t want me to get spoilt. She thinks I can still get spoilt. I have lived my life where I spent more than my earnings. So, I think she is used to that idea and she doesn’t like it. She has decided isko pocket money mein hi rakho, usme sudhra rahega (She gives me monthly allowances to keep me in check).

Netizens React When Karthik Aryaan Reveals About His Monthy Allowances

Fans on social media had mixed reactions about Kartik’s mother monitoring his finances while an Instagram user wrote, “Sometimes a mother needs to be strict to control her child even if her child is 50 years old (sic).” While another user commented, “His wife will have a lot of issues with the mother (sic).”

The third user added, “How is this even normal! I mean, this controlled parenting and this refusal to grow up as an adult, both are so problematic and then disguised all under the umbrella of love! (sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Kartik is so innocent and genuine (sic).”

