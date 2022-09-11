Kartik-Sara Get Close to Each Other at Award Show: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan once again reminisced the memories of SarTik fans ever since the duo starred together in Imtiaz Ali Love Aaj Kal 2. Kartik and Sara came under one roof at the OTTplay Awards 2022. The alleged ex-flames first met at the red carpet and then even sat next to each during the event. Sara and Kartik seemed to be enjoying each other’s company throughout the awards evening. Their candid camaraderie did get to the eagle-eye paparazzi and their cute friendly moments went viral in no time. Soon netizens went berserk seeing the former co-actors together being cordial to each other. Fans couldn’t help speculating about them working in a movie together again.Also Read - OTT Play Awards 2022 Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu Win Big – Check Complete List

SARTIK FANS GO BONKERS LOOKING AT KARTIK AND SARA TOGETHER

In the viral clips that are breaking the internet Kartik and Sara are seen sitting next to each other at a round table as they watch the event. They are pleasantly chit-chatting, giggling and discussing throughout the show. Fans came up with interesting comments on the exes’ candid chemistry. A netizen commented, “Aashiqui 3 couple,” another fan wrote, “want to see them in a movie together,” others dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis along with hashtag SarTik. SarTik ahs been a nickname given by netizens to Sara an Kartik ever since their dating rumours were a hot topic at the gossip mills. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon Or Shraddha Kapoor To Play The Female Lead?

CHECK OUT KARTIK AND SARA’S CANDID VIDEO SHARED BY A FAN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshu✨ (@sartikxlove)

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Romance Jennifer Winget in Aashiqui 3? Here’s What We Know

The couple had recently hinted about their break-up at different interviews. Kartik won the Best Actor Award for Dhamaka at the OTTplay Awards.

For more updates on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, check out this space at India.com.